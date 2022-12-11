The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in St. Joe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in St. Joe by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in St. Joe by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in St. Joe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

St. Joe stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.24. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

