The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,649 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,390.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $98.60.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.