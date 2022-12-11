The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,479 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $47,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.11 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

