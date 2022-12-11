TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,901 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of TransMedics Group worth $57,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $10,233,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 74,944 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 343,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 181,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.61. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

