Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $291,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Apple makes up 0.3% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $149.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
