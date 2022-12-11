Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $23,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,422,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,889,000 after acquiring an additional 164,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 3.8 %

TCOM stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Barclays lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

