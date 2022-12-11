TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 250.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 25.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 40.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Insider Activity at TrueBlue

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $106,513.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TBI stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.22 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.