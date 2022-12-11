UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,940 shares of company stock worth $31,573,260 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR stock opened at $280.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

