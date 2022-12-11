Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,506 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 20.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after buying an additional 245,769 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 26.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 423,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Umpqua by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after buying an additional 1,340,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

