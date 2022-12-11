United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,629,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473,671 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.12% of United Bankshares worth $589,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 481.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

United Bankshares Stock Performance

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.08. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.75%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.