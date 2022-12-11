USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,352 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,578.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,041.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 114,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 109,504 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,932.5% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 41,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 13,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 990.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 119,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

