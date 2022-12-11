USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,539,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 153.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 46,904 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.