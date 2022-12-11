USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,578.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,041.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 114,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 109,504 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,932.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 41,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,994.9% in the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 13,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 990.8% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 119,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Shares of AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $175.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

