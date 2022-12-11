Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217,123 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $47,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after buying an additional 1,003,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLO opened at $114.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

