Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,468 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 267,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VAW opened at $176.73 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.68.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

