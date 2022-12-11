Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692,491 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $39,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.