Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 554.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,190 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $53,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 357.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.