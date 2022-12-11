Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 267,800.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

