Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stake Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.