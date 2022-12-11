Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,786 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,226,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 240,716 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.