Voya Investment Management LLC Has $7.05 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

