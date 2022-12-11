Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 91,030 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,030 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 839,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,684,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,330 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 264,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 64,161 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

