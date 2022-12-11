Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,041.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 109,504 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $175.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

