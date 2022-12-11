Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,662,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,637 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $55,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after buying an additional 284,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

