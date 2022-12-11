World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,054 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWE has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $75.73 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.