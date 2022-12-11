World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $34,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $853,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 34.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after buying an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.09. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WWE shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

