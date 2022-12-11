Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $26,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Yum China by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Yum China by 81.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

