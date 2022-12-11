Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,094,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $615,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,991,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies Profile

Shares of ZBRA opened at $251.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.