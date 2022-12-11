Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 792.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,125 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.1 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

