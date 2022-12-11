Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $534,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,005,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,313,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,180,000 after buying an additional 241,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,289,000 after buying an additional 69,452 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of ZM opened at $72.16 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.88 and a 1-year high of $205.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

