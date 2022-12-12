1,100 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 648.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 40,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

