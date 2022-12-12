11,566 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $111.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

