12,198 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of nCino by 2.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in nCino by 10.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in nCino by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,005 shares of company stock worth $527,079. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino Price Performance

NCNO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of nCino to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $58.71.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

