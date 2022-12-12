12,447 Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 130,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 1.5 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.