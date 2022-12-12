12,500 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. RH makes up about 1.7% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $35,681,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH Stock Performance

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,837. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $274.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day moving average is $266.00. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.