13,713 Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after buying an additional 252,378 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,349,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 262.2% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 202,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 146,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $26.10 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a current ratio of 16.64.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

