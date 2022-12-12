17,807 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,455,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,333 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 103.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 194,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.00. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

