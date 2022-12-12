1,800 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BURL stock opened at $194.92 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $295.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

