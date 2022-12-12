2,346 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,346 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE AMR opened at $153.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.77. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). The firm had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $5.418 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.01%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

