24,442 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 687,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 107,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914,399 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 500,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 76,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,303,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

