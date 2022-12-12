26,655 Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at $687,888.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $640.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.88 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 30.23%. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFB. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

