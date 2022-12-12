6,000 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

