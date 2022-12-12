6,058,163 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,058,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $53.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $142.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

