6,058,163 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,058,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Enovis Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $53.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $142.82.
In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Enovis Company Profile
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
