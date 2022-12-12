7,588 Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Employers by 709.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Employers during the second quarter worth $80,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Employers during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $43.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.23. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. Employers had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.