7,818 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,793 shares of company stock worth $143,521 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $71.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.47. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $85.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.