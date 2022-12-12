8,231 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

