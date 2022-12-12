8,347 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,956 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,154,679.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,668,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,010. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.