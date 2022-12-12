Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,161 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,253 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $307,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $330.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $675.21. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.