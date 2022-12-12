Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 389.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

ALNY stock opened at $231.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.32. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.