Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,862.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,808,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257,970 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,148,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $89.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

